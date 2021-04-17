Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host first fight featuring YouTuber Jake Paul

The debut of boxing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled for Saturday night in Atlanta.

YouTuber Jake Paul is set to face 36-year-old Ben Askren, a 2008 Olympic wrestler and two-time wrestling national champion at the University of Missouri.

The fight is set to start at 9 p.m.

The pay-per-view event is available on FITE.TV or a variety of cable and satellite T.V. providers.

"Mercedes-Benz Stadium will continue to be the place where sports and entertainment’s biggest events are held, and we welcome Triller Fight Club for this special event," said Tim Zulawski, Chief Revenue Officer for AMB Sports and Entertainment. "We look forward to showcasing our stadium to the global audience that Ryan and his team are building, and are proud to be a part of this historic night of boxing and entertainment."

Paul said in an interview following weigh-ins that he believes Askren underestimates him.

"We'll see, but I don't believe he makes it out of two rounds," Paul said.

Askren spent time as an MMA fighter after his wrestling career. Askren won belts in Bellator and One Championship promotions. He made his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut at 34 years old in 2019.

There was no public sale of tickets for the event. Thriller Network, the company streaming the fight, said a very limited number of fans and guests were selected to join in the live event.

Paul has recently denied allegations of sexual assault made against him. Paul was charged with trespassing and unlawful assembly in June during a protest in Scottsdale, Arizona, where looters broke into a mall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

