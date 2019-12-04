Young stars flourish in Hawks loss

Garrett Temple scored a season-high 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 of his 24 in the second half and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Wednesday night. Taurean Prince finished with 23 points against his former team and Jarrett Allen had 20 for the Nets, who were coming off a three-point home loss Sunday to Miami but have won six of eight.

Trae Young scored 39 points and rookie Cam Reddish had a career-high 25 for Atlanta. The Hawks have lost 11 of 12. Reddish drove for a fast-break layup to cut the lead to eight with 8:49 remaining. But after a Nets timeout, Dinwiddie drove the left side for a basket that pushed the lead to 102-92 and Brooklyn wasn't threatened again. The Hawks have three days off before facing Charlotte on the road this Sunday.

