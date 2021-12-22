Yellow Jackets postpone Thursday's game due to COVID-19

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball game on Thursday against Alabama A&M was postponed.

The Yellow Jackets implemented their COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Tech said the tickets to the game will be honored on the rescheduled date.

COVID-19 SURGE: HERE’S WHAT’S CANCELED OR CLOSING ACROSS THE US

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 5,700 new PCR positive tests in Georgia on Wednesday, a jump of more than 40% from the day before and a 65% jump in new daily cases since a week ago. The 7-day average for new PCR and antigen tests is now hovering close to 4,000, a 60% jump over last week.

The last time the new cases were this high in the state was at the end of September and the end of a more than two-month wave that saw more than 400,000 new cases and more than 900 deaths.

The team is still scheduled to travel to Syracuse next Wednesday. Tipoff for that game is set for 7 p.m.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____