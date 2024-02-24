UGA wide receiver Ladd McConkey honored with 2023 Wuerffel Trophy

The Wuerffel Foundation presented University of Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Feb. 17, 2024.

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

In his time at UGA, McConkey worked with Camp Rainbow, Elks Aidmore Therapeutic Foster Care, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Georgia Division of Family & Children Services, Books For Keeps, Read Across America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Food Bank, local hospitals, Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer Golf Tournament, The David Pollack Foundation, Extra Special People "Bulldogs and Buddies" Practice visitation, Extra Special People Big Ball For All and has given his time to many more foundations and causes.

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 11: Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey (84) looks on after the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 11, 2023, at Sanford Stadium in Athens GA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Ic Expand

McConkey was also a member of the 2023 All-State AFCA Good Works Team for his commitment to community service.

On Deb. 8, 2023, UGA announced McConkey was selected from two other finalists, Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand and Michigan running back Blake Corum.

McConkey declared for the NFL Draft after the 2023 season, capping his three-year career at Georgia with 119 receptions, 2,182 all-purpose yards, and 19 total touchdowns.

McConkey became Georgia's first Wuerffel Trophy winner since the award was established in 2005.