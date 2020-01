Moses Wright scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech to a 71-52 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. James Banks III and Jordan Usher each added 13 points for Georgia Tech, which had lost three of its last five games. CJ Felder led the Eagles with 13 points. BC shot just 30% (17 of 57). Steffon Mitchell scored 10 with 11 boards.