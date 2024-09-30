VIDEO: Violent fights caught on camera at Falcons-Saints game

article

Video of a couple of fights during the Falcons-Saints game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday have gone viral.

The first video shows a fan in a white Falcons jersey repeatedly kicking and stomping on the head of another man before a female was able to pull the attacker away.

According to MLFootball, multiple women were also injured during the incident.

WARNING: Graphic violence

The man being attacked in the video was wearing a red shirt and tan pants. It is believed he is a Saints fan. It is currently unknown what prompted the attack.

Another video of the same incident shows a man in a black shirt pulling another man in a white t-shirt over several rows of seats.

Another fight among fans was also caught on camera and shared by MLFootball.

Regardless of what was happening in the stands, the Atlanta Falcons secured a thrilling 26-24 victory in a game that came down to the final moments.

The Falcons took an early lead in the first quarter when Rasheed Shaheed fumbled a punt return, and Khadarel Hodge recovered it for a touchdown, putting the Falcons up 7-0.

In the second quarter, down 14-10, the Falcons' defense made a game-changing play. Matthew Judon tipped a pass that fell into the hands of Troy Andersen, who ran it back for a touchdown, giving the Falcons a 17-14 lead.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Falcons were up by six, but Norcross High School alum Alvin Kamara scored to give the opposing team a one-point lead with just a minute left on the clock.

Despite the offense struggling throughout the game, Darnell Mooney drew a crucial pass interference call, which moved the Falcons to the 40-yard line. From there, kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a career-long 58-yard field goal to seal the 26-24 win for the Falcons.