USMNT World Cup Roster: Georgians Zimmerman, Johnson, Moore among experienced American players in Qatar

article

United States men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter named the Americans’ 26-man roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

One player on the U.S. Men’s National Team roster, DeAndre Yedlin, has appeared in a World Cup match. The last time the U.S. played for the World Cup was in 2014 in Brazil, but some American players have helped the Stars and Stripes' succeed more recently.

Two of the squad's most experienced players happen to have grown up in Georgia: Goalkeeper Sean Johnson and defender Walker Zimmerman. A third Georgian to suit up in Red, White and Blue — Shaq Moore — was an integral part of the USMNT's Gold Cup victory.

Can Zimmerman, Johnson and Moore help the U.S. succeed at the highest level? All three will be playing in their first FIFA World Cup matches.

USMNT WORLD CUP ROSTER: SNUBS AND SURPRISES

Get to know a couple of Georgia’s own who will represent the nation on one of the biggest stages in professional sports.

Walker Zimmerman

MURCIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 27: Walker Zimmerman #3 of the United States walking out to the line up during a game between Saudi Arabia and USMNT at Estadio Nueva Condomina on September 27, 2022 in Murcia, Spain. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty I (Getty Images) Expand

Defender

Birthday: May 19, 1993

Hometown: Lawrenceville

Current club: Nashville SC (MLS)

Zimmerman was close to a lock to make the U.S. Men’s National Team roster for Qatar, and he’ll likely serve as one of the club’s starting defenders. Zimmerman made his national team debut in 2017 and since captained the USMNT multiple times. He’s appeared in 31 total matches for the USMNT.

The 29-year-old from Lawrenceville debuted professionally for FC Dallas at 19 years old. He’s a star center back for Nashville SC, where he’s been MLS Defender of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

Zimmerman graduated from Brookwood High School and enrolled at Furman in January 2011.

Sean Johnson

KANSAS CITY, KS - JUNE 5: Sean Johnson #25 of the United States before a game between Uruguay and USMNT at Children's Mercy Park on June 5, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper

Birthday: May 31, 1989

Hometown: Lilburn

Current Club: NYCFC (MLS)

Sean Johnson was integral to an MLS Cup title run with New York City FC when he stopped two penalty kicks to help clinch the club’s championship. The Brookwood High School alum attended Central Florida University and first joined the USMNT roster in 2012.

He was a member of the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup championship team and has since made 9 appearances internationally.

Johnson has been the NYCFC captain since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Shaq Moore

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 1: Shaq Moore #20 of the United States celebrates after a game between Mexico and USMNT at Allegiant Stadium on August 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Defender

Birthday: Nov. 2, 1996

Hometown: Powder Springs

Current Club: Nashville SC

Familiarity between Moore and Zimmerman could be a defensive advantage and help communication. The two are teammates on Nashville SC, and they played in two matches together on the U.S. back line in 2022. Moore appeared in four of the 14 World Cup qualifiers.

Moore is utilized as a wing back for his MLS club, where he signed a contract in July.

Moore has 15 total international appearances under his belt. He made the roster in four 2022 World Cup qualifying matches and helped lift the USMNT to the CONCACAF Gold Cup, when he appeared in all six matches.

Moore's hometown is Powder Springs, but he played for IMG Academy in Florida before he signed a pro contract with Spain’s Huracán before the 2015-16 season.