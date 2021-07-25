University of Georgia swimmers collect five medals, including one gold, in Tokyo

Former University of Georgia swimmers collected several medals on the first day of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, including a gold medal.

Chase Kalisz, a graduate and record-holder at UGA, won the 400-meter individual medley — the first of six medals the American swimmers won on Sunday.

"I’m happy to be here and kick the U.S. off," Kalisz said.

Kalisz is the first University of Georgia men's swimmer to win gold individually.

Jay Litherland, another alumus, took silver in the same event.

alum Hali Flickinger earned the bronze medal in the 400-meter Individual medley.

Georgia alums Allison Schmitt and Olivia Smoliga earned bronze medals in the 400-meter freestyle.

The FOX TV Digital Team, the Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.



