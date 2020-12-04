UGA-Vanderbilt game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The Georgia Bulldogs matchup against Vanderbilt has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the Vanderbilt side, FOX 5 Sports confirmed.

The game between Vanderbilt and Georgia was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

According to the University of Georgia's athletic department, the game will be rescheduled for December 19. If Georgia qualifies for the SEC Championship game which is also scheduled for December 19, the matchup against Vanderbilt would be declared a no-contest.

Georgia was going into the game hoping to protect its hopes for a New Year’s Six bowl game. Vanderbilt would have been playing for its first win of the season after coach Derek Mason was fired. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch was selected to serve as the Commodores’ interim coach.

With Vanderbilt’s specialists unable to participate at Missouri last week due to the COVID-19 protocols, Sarah Fuller made history as the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game. Fuller kicked off to open the second half of Missouri’s 41-0 win and was expected to be in uniform again for the game at Georgia.

This is the second game Vanderbilt has been forced to postpone due to COVID-19 concerns. The Commodores’ game at Missouri scheduled for Oct. 1 was pushed back to Nov. 28 after the SEC also postponed the Vanderbilt-Tennessee game originally set for that day.

Georgia is still expected to make up a previously postponed November football game against Missouri. The game was scheduled to be played on November 14 but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers' program

The Associated Press contributed to this report.