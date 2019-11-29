UGA players visit patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Shepherd Center

Members of the Georgia Football program turned their focus away from Saturday's Georgia Tech game to meet with some special fans in metro Atlanta on Friday.

Head Coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Jake Fromm and a number of players spent some time with patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Friday afternoon.

FOX 5 spotted the coach and his players talking to the patients and family members, and doing some activities with the children like coloring and building blocks. But that wasn't the only stop for the Dawgs.

Some other Georgia players travel to the Shepherd Center to meet with patients and family members there.

Players lined up to sign and hand out football posters to the Shepherd patients.

Every other year, when the dawgs come to Atlanta to play Tech, the team visits area hospitals the day before the game to spend time with Dawg fans who have to spend Thanksgiving in the hospital.