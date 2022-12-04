UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family

article

Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game.

All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger difference off the field.

When his brother, Preston Moses, thinks back to the 2005 game, he thinks about one play in particular.

"When he made that play on JaMarcus Russell … I already had a big head, but it got 20 times bigger," Preston Moses said.

Quentin Moses

That was Quentin Moses' best season for the Bulldogs. Preston was in Athens while the Bulldogs played LSU on Saturday, continuing a tradition the brothers started a year ago.

"We would fire the grill up, and he would critique me … so we said, ‘Hey, let’s do it together,'" Preston said. "But unfortunately, God had other plans."

On Feb. 12, 2017, Quentin Moses died in a house fire in Monroe at the age of 33. His goddaughter was in the house, along with her mother.

His family was stunned.

"I just remember being awaked out of my sleep and not believing it," cousin Brandy Payne said.

Quentin Moses took his responsibility as a protector seriously. His brother said looking after his goddaughter was "his chance to shine."

Tracie Smith, Quentin Moses's niece, remembers him as more than that.

"My uncle was kind of like a dad, brother, all of that in my life," she said. "I would say we talked almost daily."

Quentin Moses' legacy on the field will be remembered as tenacious and fierce. His legacy off the field will transcend sacking a LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell in the biggest game of his life.

"If he was a friend to you, he was a true friend," Preston Moses said.

He said if you knew Quentin Moses, and you think of him, you think about love.