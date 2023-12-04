Tickets on sale Dec. 4 for autograph sessions at 2024 Atlanta Braves Fest

Excitement is in the air as the Atlanta Braves gear up to welcome fans back to Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta for their much-anticipated annual Braves Fest Presented by Delta Air Lines on Jan. 27, 2024.

Braves Fest, a full-day celebration of the 6-time National League East Champion Atlanta Braves, promises a delightful experience for fans of all ages. The festivities will span across Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, offering interactive attractions, live entertainment, food, shopping, and exclusive player interactions that are not available any other time of the year.

The weekend kicks off on Jan. 26 with the Braves Fest Gala, an intimate evening under the lights at Truist Park. Transformed into an elegant "Winter Wonderland," the park will host the premier annual fundraising event for the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Guests can enjoy seasonal cocktails, hand-rolled cigars, and explore fun festivities on the diamond. The gala will feature a bourbon tasting bar in the Braves’ dugout and the Delta SKY360° Club reinvented as an upscale ski chalet. Attendees will have unforgettable opportunities to meet Atlanta Braves players, dance to live music, and capture the fun with unique photo opportunities. Tickets for Friday night’s gala, including VIP options with special access to the Truist Club lounge, are available for purchase at braves.com/gala.

On Saturday, Braves Fest activities will fill Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta with interactive sessions such as autograph signings, photo opportunities, kids' activities, gaming sessions, Q&A panels, and baseball clinics. Braves Fest 2024 is a free event, but entry to the ballpark requires a ticket, which can be secured at braves.com/bravesfest. Some attractions, including autographs, may have an additional fee. All proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation, supporting their mission to build community through baseball, reaching vulnerable populations, and improving equity and access in sport, health, education, and well-being outcomes for children, families, and communities.

Saturday’s autograph sessions will feature an impressive lineup of Braves players, with tickets going on sale at 12 p.m. ET today. A-List and Premium Members will have exclusive presale access starting at 10am ET. Each autograph session, priced at $100 per person, will include two Atlanta Braves players. The schedule includes players like Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, A.J. Minter, Tyler Matzek, Sean Murphy, and more. Tickets for autograph sessions are available at braves.com/bravesfest.

The Braves encourage fans to stay tuned for additional autograph sessions, details, and the full schedule of Braves Fest events, which will be released at a later date. For more information, visit braves.com/bravesfest. Get ready to celebrate and make memories with the Atlanta Braves at Braves Fest 2024!



