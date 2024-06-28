Team USA falls to Panama in physical Copa America match in Atlanta

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 27: United States forward Josh Sargent (26) works around Panama midfielder Edgar Barcenas (10) during the Thursday evening soccer game between the USA and Panama on June 27, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Team USA faced off against Panama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta last night in a heated Copa America soccer tournament match.

The game was intense from the start, with both teams playing physically in this crucial group stage encounter. The pivotal moment occurred 16 minutes in when Tim Weah fouled Roderick Miller, resulting in a red card that left the Americans with only 10 men on the field.

Despite being a player down, Folarin Balogun aimed to shift the momentum. He found the top corner of the net, scoring his second goal in as many matches. However, the early lead was short-lived as Panama responded with goals in the 26th and 83rd minutes.

The loss puts Team USA in a challenging position, needing a win against Group C favorite and 15-time Copa America winner Uruguay on Monday to qualify for the knockout stage.

Despite the setback, fans continued to show strong support for Team USA, filling the stadium and cheering on their team.