How to stream Falcons pre-season games on FOX 5 for free

FOX 5 Atlanta is the official home of the Atlanta Falcons. That means training camp coverage all summer and preseason games.

We'll get our first taste of what to expect when the Falcons when they play the Dolphins on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. in the first preseason game of the season.

The game will be airing live on FOX 5 and, for the first time, also streaming on FOX5Atlanta.com, the FOX 5 News app, and FOX LOCAL, our connected TV streaming app. Streaming on all three of these platforms is 100% free, no cable/satellite login required as long as you are with the metro Atlanta viewing area.

To download the FOX 5 News app, head to the App Store or Google Play to download and watch.

As for FOX LOCAL, this is our new connected TV platform available now on Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

For viewers outside the metro Atlanta area, you won't be able to stream the game, and you will be seeing LiveNOW from FOX.

Here's what you can expect:

Friday, Aug. 12

Falcons Pre-game Show - 6:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason: Falcons @ Dolphins - 7 p.m.

Falcons Post Game - 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Falcons Pre-game Show - 7 p.m.

NFL Preseason: Bengals @ Falcons - 7 p.m.

Falcons Post Game - 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Falcons Pre-game Show - 7 p.m.

NFL Preseason: Steelers @ Falcons - 7 p.m.

Falcons Post Game - 10:30 p.m.

Throughout the season, don't miss our weekly Falcons programming on FOX 5, like Rise Up Tonight, Early Birds, and Dirty Bird Report. The Atlanta Falcons 2023 regular season starts Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m.