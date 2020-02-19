Expand / Collapse search

Spring training notebook: Pitchers throw live BP for first time this spring

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Mike Foltynewicz and Mike Soroka were among some of the first Atlanta Braves pitchers to throw to live batters Wednesday morning in North Port, Fla.

A group of Freddie Freeman, Nick Markakis, Marcell Ozuna and Ender Inciarte took pitches from Soroka and Bryse Wilson. Foltynewicz pitched to Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Charlie Culberson.

Atlanta has won two straight NL East titles, but division foe Washington has the most recent World Series title. The Braves, Nationals and Mets then had three of the NL's five best records in 2019. And though the Mets and Phillies have new skippers at the helm, they could be contenders as well in a division the Braves are calling the best in baseball.

And in case you missed it, Hammerin' Hank was at the new ballpark on Tuesday. He said he was thankful for his Braves family as the road into CoolToday Park was dedicated as Hank Aaron Way.

The Atlanta Braves dedicated a road at their new spring training facility to Hank Aaron and announced longtime skipper Bobby Cox won't be making the trip to Florida this spring.