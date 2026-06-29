Rome Emperors baseball star nears historic 20-30 record

The Brief Atlanta Braves top prospect Eric Hartman is climbing Minor League Baseball rankings while chasing a historic 20-30 season in Rome. The 20-year-old outfielder hit his 19th home run last Sunday, putting him one milestone away from a franchise record.



Atlanta Braves prospect Eric Hartman is quickly rising through the minor leagues as he nears a historic power-speed milestone with the Rome Emperors. The 20-year-old outfielder's breakout season has caught the attention of baseball talent evaluators nationwide.

Rome Emperors baseball milestone

What we know:

Hartman entered the season unranked but has climbed to become the number 100 prospect in minor league baseball. He is currently batting .297 while chasing a 20-30 season of 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases. On Sunday, he hit his 19th home run of the year. He is now just one home run and one stolen base away from becoming the first player in Emperors franchise history to reach the 20-30 mark. His dynamic play on the field has even drawn comparisons to Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.

Future Atlanta Braves promotion

What we don't know:

Team officials have not yet announced when Hartman will receive a promotion to Double-A Columbus. It also remains to be seen how Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos will handle his top prospects as the Aug. 3 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches.

Rising star talent

What they're saying:

"It's been going pretty well, I would say, just been a lot of fun playing with these guys and seeing the success that everyone's having," Hartman said. "Yeah, it's just been, I think, just a lot fun mostly."

When asked about his placement on the national top 100 list, Hartman explained his approach to the hype. "Yeah, I see it and I think sometimes when I take a look at it, that's when I try to… try to do too much in the box so I just try to get back to myself and do what's been working and just keep repeating and hammering the controllables and just taking it day by day," Hartman said.

Responding to the comparisons with Acuna, Hartman added, "When I saw him get his 40-70 season, that was super cool. He's just a great all-around athlete and just one of the best in the game. So to even get thrown up there is pretty wicked, I would say. I don't think I would put myself up there, but yeah, he's awesome."