Richard Seymour remarks on Georgia Bulldogs' championship during Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech

A Georgia Bulldog football alum and longtime defensive force for two NFL franchises was forever enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

Defensive tackle Richard Seymour, who played 12 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots and then Oakland Raiders, was inducted into the hall alongside the rest of the Class of 2022. He revealed his bust and gave a humble acceptance speech.

"I'm overwhelmed today with humility not because of what this moment says about me, but what this moment says about ‘we,’ and what we can do together," Seymour said.

The Patriots drafted Seymour No. 6 overall from Georgia in the 2001 NFL Draft.

Seymour had 57.5 career sacks and three All-Pro seasons during his NFL career. He was a rookie when the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI, the franchise's first, in 2002. New England missed the playoffs in 2002 before winning the next two Super Bowls.

The 6-foot-6 giant from Gadsden, South Carolina, played for the Georgia Bulldog football team from 1998 to 2000. He was a first-team All-American in 2000 and had 10 career sacks. Seymour briefly remarked on his time in Athens, before mentioning the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff National Championship during his speech.

"The National Champion Georgia Bulldogs, I might add," Seymour said. "Do we have any Dawgs in the house?"

Seymour is the fifth Bulldog inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after Charley Trippi, Fran Tarkenton, Terrell Davis and Champ Bailey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.