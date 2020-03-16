Reports: Hooper departs, Falcons respond by trading for TE Hayden Hurst

Multiple sources report that tight end Austin Hooper has agreed to a record deal with the Cleveland Browns. In February, the Falcons announced they were letting Hooper test free agency and the Pro Bowl tight end is now prepared to sign a $44 million dollar four-year deal according to ESPN- the richest ever for the position.

In response to losing one of the most productive players at his position in the NFL, the Falcons traded their second and fifth round 2020 draft picks to the Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst and a fourth round 2020 draft pick.

Hurst played at South Carolina before being drafted in the first round, 25th overall, by the Ravens in 2018. He started four games for the Ravens in 2019, catching 30 passes and scoring 2 touchdowns. Hurst had injury problems and found himself as the team's third option at tight end at times during a season where the Ravens had the NFL's best regular season record.

The Falcons are hoping Hurst can rebound in 2020, although it will be tough for him to match Hooper's productivity in Atlanta. Hooper caught 214 passes for 2,244 yards with 16 touchdowns in four years as a Falcon.

Technically, no trades can be completed and made official until Wednesday at 4pm when the new NFL year begins. The Falcons have not made an official statement about the reported trade.