Teen charged in Georgia after-prom party shooting that killed 1, injured 3, GBI says

A 15-year-old is in custody charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend at an after-prom party in south Georgia.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say the shooting happened early Sunday morning on the 300 block of East Pine Street in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

Officers arrived at the scene to find four people shot.

Medics rushed the four victims to a local hospital for treatment. One of the shooting victims, identified as 15-year-old Chyell Paulk, had died from her injuries. The other three - described as a 19-year-old and two minors from Ben Hill County - are recovering from their injuries.

The GBI says they arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting. The unidentified teen is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators have not shared any details of what led up to the deadly violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Fitzgerald Police Department at (229) 426-5000 or the GBI Regional Investigation Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545.