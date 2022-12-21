NBA All-Star Game fan voting begins, here's how to cast ballots

article

Several Atlanta Hawks starters are vying for NBA All-Star Game nominations as fan voting launched on Tuesday.

Fans can vote at Hawks.com/AllStar, with the NBA App or at NBA.com. Voting continues through Jan. 21 including special "3-for-1 Days" on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), New Year's Day(Jan. 1), Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20.

When voting began, Hawks guard Trae Young sat at 11th in the league in points and points per game with 765 and 27.3, respectively. Young was an NBA All-Star in 2020 and 2022. Center Clint Capela's 12 rebounds per game is the fourth-highest rate in the league. His rebound total is fifth in the league at 312. He leads the NBA in total rebound percentage (23.5%).

Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena will host the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 19.

The Hawks are 16-15 and seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.