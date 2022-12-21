Expand / Collapse search
NBA All-Star Game fan voting begins, here's how to cast ballots

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta Hawks
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 13: Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts with Trae Young #11 during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) article

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 13: Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts with Trae Young #11 during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agr (Getty Images)

Expand

ATLANTA - Several Atlanta Hawks starters are vying for NBA All-Star Game nominations as fan voting launched on Tuesday. 

Fans can vote at Hawks.com/AllStar, with the NBA App or at NBA.com. Voting continues through Jan. 21 including special "3-for-1 Days" on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), New Year's Day(Jan. 1), Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20.

When voting began, Hawks guard Trae Young sat at 11th in the league in points and points per game with 765 and 27.3, respectively. Young was an NBA All-Star in 2020 and 2022. Center Clint Capela's 12 rebounds per game is the fourth-highest rate in the league. His rebound total is fifth in the league at 312. He leads the NBA in total rebound percentage (23.5%).

Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena will host the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 19. 

The Hawks are 16-15 and seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. 