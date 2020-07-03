MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium; LA will host in 2022

article

Major League Baseball will not play an All-Star game in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has already disrupted the entire sports world, has forced league officials to rule out an All-sStar game for the first time since World War II.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

The Los Angeles Dodgers were set to host this year’s festivities. League officials announced Dodger stadium will be awarded the 2022 event as a consolation.

“As excited as we were to host this year’s All-Star Game, we know that it will be worth the wait and that Dodger Stadium and Los Angeles will host a world-class event in 2022,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said.

RELATED: Baseball's back: MLB sets 60-game season, opens July 23 or 24

Advertisement

Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, will host the Midsummer Classic in 2021.

This story was reported from Atlanta.

