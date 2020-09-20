Long snapping brothers square off for first time in NFL

After a years-long streak involving countless miles and hundreds of games, Kevin and Tracy Ferguson's run of seeing every football game their sons played in came to an end last weekend.

"It was still one of those things, like, 'well, it had to end at some point,'" said Kevin Ferguson.

This Sunday, however, will be a pretty good consolation prize.

"Even if we didn't get to see another game all season, it's awesome we got to make this one," said Kevin Ferguson.

The Fergusons' oldest son Reid is in his fourth season as the long snapper for the Buffalo Bills. Their younger son Blake is in his first year as long snapper for the Miami Dolphins. That means, this Sunday's game between the AFC East rival Dolphins and Bills will also serve as the first ever "Ferguson Bowl."

"Bragging rights, we've been going back and forth since the day I was drafted by Miami. It's going to be a lot of fun," said Blake Ferguson.

Since both brothers went to Buford High School and then played football at LSU, this will be the first time they've played against each other in a real game (excluding driveway basketball and basement video game showdowns from childhood, which were certainly plenty serious).

"Something we have dreamed about as a family, especially Blake and myself, for many years," said Reid Ferguson. "Something we've worked extremely hard to do. It's going to be pretty emotional for me to look across and see him on the other sideline."

The parents arrived in South Florida on Friday, and had the chance to see Blake before the game. COVID-19 means they won't get a reunion with everyone after the game, but the memories are more than enough.

"We'll have to be super present in the moment to appreciate what's going on," said Tracy Ferguson. "There's only one first time, this is it. We're really excited."