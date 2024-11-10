Kennesaw State head football coach steps down after 10 seasons

article

The Brief Brian Bohannon has resigned as head football coach of Kennesaw State University after 11 years, during which he established and developed the school's successful football program. Co-Offensive Coordinator Chandler Burks, a key figure in KSU's football history and a soon-to-be Hall of Fame inductee, will serve as the interim head coach. A nationwide search has been launched to find a new head coach as the university continues to support its student-athletes through the transition with two more home games left in the season.



In a significant shift for Kennesaw State University's football program, Head Coach Brian Bohannon has resigned from his position. The university's director of athletics, Milton Overton, shared the announcement, commending Bohannon for his remarkable 11-year tenure.

Bohannon is credited with the rapid growth of the KSU Owls, making them a force to be reckoned with in collegiate football. In just five years under his tutelage, the Owls became one of the most successful startup teams in the Football Championships Subdivision's history.

The team continued to soar, transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision, and this season, to Conference USA.

As the team navigates this transitional phase, Co-Offensive Coordinator Chandler Burks is expected to step into the role of interim head coach. Burks is no stranger to the Owls' playbook, having been a key player in the program's development on and off the field. He was named the 2018 FCS National Performer of the Year and runner-up for the Walter Payton Award. This year, KSU will further acknowledge Burks' impact by inducting him into the KSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Overton assured KSU fans and supporters that the focus now turns to the athletes and the remaining season, which includes two more home games.

A nationwide search will begin immediately to find the next head football coach.