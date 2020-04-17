Kevin Hart, Kane Brown, Quavo among celebs joining NFL's Draft-A-Thon stream

Actor Kevin Hart, singer Kane Brown, rapper Quavo and gaming sensation Ninja are among the entertainers who will participate in the NFL's Draft-A-Thon live stream that will accompany the draft.

The league will be raising funds for six organizations battling the new coronavirus pandemic that caused the NFL to cancel all draft events in Las Vegas. Instead, the April 23-25 proceedings will be done remotely and virtually.

Funds raised will help support six national nonprofit organizations: American Red Cross; CDC Foundation's All of Us Combat Coronavirus Campaign; Feeding America; Meals on Wheels America; Salvation Army; and United Way.

All 32 NFL clubs have selected one or more of these organization's local branches to receive a portion of the funding. The remaining funds will be distributed across the nation and internationally where the needs are greatest.

NFL stars and legends Tyrann Mathieu, Devin McCourty, Torrey Smith and Rod Woodson are among those expected to appear during the Draft-A-Thon.

Hosted by the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen and Deion Sanders, the Draft-A-Thon will be live-streamed on NFL social and digital platforms and featured in live draft coverage on TV. Donations now can be made at NFL.com/RELIEF