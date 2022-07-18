Expand / Collapse search

Juanjo Purata goal helps Atlanta United to 1-1 draw vs. Orlando City

Atlanta United
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA JULY 17: Atlanta forward Ronaldo Cisneros (29) acknowledges the fans following the conclusion of the MLS match between Orlando City SC and Atlanta United FC on July 17th, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Bi (Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Juanjo Purata scored his first MLS goal in his second career start and Atlanta United played to a draw against rival Orlando City in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. 

Orlando took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a goal from Mauricio Pereyra. 

Atlanta's response came in the 71st minute from an opportunity created by a Thiago Almada free kick.

Purata buried a header past Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. It was Almada's team-leading sixth assist of the season.

Atlanta's campaign continues with a 9:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday against LA Galaxy on FS1.