Juanjo Purata goal helps Atlanta United to 1-1 draw vs. Orlando City

article

Juanjo Purata scored his first MLS goal in his second career start and Atlanta United played to a draw against rival Orlando City in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Orlando took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a goal from Mauricio Pereyra.

Atlanta's response came in the 71st minute from an opportunity created by a Thiago Almada free kick.

Purata buried a header past Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. It was Almada's team-leading sixth assist of the season.

Atlanta's campaign continues with a 9:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday against LA Galaxy on FS1.