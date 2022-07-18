Juanjo Purata goal helps Atlanta United to 1-1 draw vs. Orlando City
ATLANTA - Juanjo Purata scored his first MLS goal in his second career start and Atlanta United played to a draw against rival Orlando City in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.
Orlando took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a goal from Mauricio Pereyra.
Atlanta's response came in the 71st minute from an opportunity created by a Thiago Almada free kick.
Purata buried a header past Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. It was Almada's team-leading sixth assist of the season.
Atlanta's campaign continues with a 9:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday against LA Galaxy on FS1.