Fifth StationSoccer pitch opens at Kensington MARTA Station

article

A non-profit's mission to provide local kids exposure to the health and character-building benefits of soccer continues with a brand-new pitch in metro Atlanta.

Soccer in the Streets, MARTA and Atlanta United partnered to construct the fifth Station Soccer at Kensington MARTA station on the East-West line in DeKalb County. The pitch had its grand opening on Saturday.

"Soccer in the Streets is excited for the upcoming launch of this new location and the continued expansion of our vision to grow the game across the transit network," Brian O'Neill, Chairman of Soccer in the Streets, said. "As StationSoccer grows, we will continue to provide much needed access to the game of soccer and also provide youth with new ways to thrive both on and off the field."

Soccer in the Streets provides free programs for metro Atlanta kids.

There are Station Soccer locations at East Point, West End Five Points and Lindbergh Center platforms.

"With the growth of this project across the region and now the World Cup matches coming to Atlanta in 2026, we are excited and thankful for this type of collaboration to help grow the game where it is needed most, with safe spaces and health equity in mind," Sanjay Patel, Director of Strategic Projects for Soccer in the Streets, said.