J.R. Smith shares college experience in docu-series "HBCU’s RISING" from UNINTERRUPTED

article

J.R. Smith, 16-year National Basketball Association veteran, has claimed titles of two-time NBA Champion, MVP, Man of the Year, McDonald's All American, and more.

Now, Smith is winning in a whole new way.

His accolades have taken him to collegiate life at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, or NCA&T, a Historically Black College and University.

Smith is a Liberal Studies major and an official golfer, where he was named North Carolina A&T's "Academic Athlete of the Year" after completing his 2021-2022 freshman year with a 4.0 grade point average.

In UNINTERRUPTED's HBCU’s RISING presented by Toyota Tundra with J.R. Smith, he takes you into the life and the university he attends to share everything he loves about the culture and community.

From going in depth into the connections he has made thus far with staff and students to his achievements on the green as a golfer, Smith makes the most of what he calls an "amazing" experience and his "Aggie Pride."

Smith speaks highly about what the HBCU experience means to him and how impactful he wants to be.

"It's all about the commodity and young African American's coming together seen in a positive way, in the masses I've never seen before," Smith said.

"Being at a HBCU, it's so refreshing because you get to see people who look like you who are on the same positive mind and message that you're on so for me it's been nothing short of amazing," Smith said.

After talking to teammates, friends and an NBA Academic advisor, Smith said it was former NBA All-Star and Champion Ray Allen who convinced him to go back to school. He said he chose the HBCU route to get the real truth and go to a university where he can give back to people who look like him in his community.

Smith was able to not only inspire himself, but other students after achieving a 4.0 GPA for his freshman year.

"If I can get a 4.0 anybody can do it can get its literally just work and if you just buckle down, set your goals, and write them down so you can see it know what you're working towards every single day-manifest that….it happened because I put the work in and also talking about it and bringing it up, Smith said.

Smith was able to receive the full experience in college for his first year not only as a full time student, but an athlete as an official member of the Aggie Golf Team and dealing with the stress of final exams.

"For me coming up on finals and exams, I got depressed a lot because thinking I can't do it or maybe this is not for me, it really did cross my mind. Being able to persevere, sticking through it continuously, and reading chapter after chapter, and just figuring it out. Fortunately, it worked out but a lot of stress goes into it, a lot of emotions and life actually happens while you're in school too," Smith said.

Debuting the short form docu-series at an exclusive-screening event curated by UNINTERRUPTED and Toyota, Smith brought the HBCU experience to Atlanta from performances by the Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Band, the Pi Phi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the Tau Zeta Chapter of Αlpha Phi Alpha.

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA - JULY 12: Members of the Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals Band, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and Alpha Phi Alpha performing at the Toyota Tundra presents "HBCU's Rising" with J.R. Smith on July 12, 2022 at The Dottie at (Getty Images for Toyota North Am/ Paras Griffin) Expand

UNINTERRUPTED and Toyota came together to tell what they say is Smith's journey at NCA&T, alongside students, staff, and teammates.

Monica Boswell, Vice President of Client Solutions at UNINTERRUPTED said that, "through the short docu-series, they were really tasked with tapping into the mantra "More Than An Athlete" and the history on why Smith chose an HBCU, and specifically North Carolina A&T."

"UNINTERRUPTED is a Sports Emmy winning athlete empowerment media, experiences and consumer product brand that is part of The SpringHill Company, the media conglomerate spearheaded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, officials say.

Viewers can access the docu-series on UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube channel or visiting the UNINTERRUPTED website.