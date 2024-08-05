How to stream Atlanta Falcons preseason football

article

Football fans - the wait is over! Football season officially kicks off in Atlanta with the start of NFL Preseason Football. The Atlanta Falcons made some dramatic roster changes in recent months with the addition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, and the surprise first-round draft pick of Michael Penix Jr.

Fans will likely see both QBs during Falcons preseason. With the Falcons' preseason just days away, all eyes will be on the quarterback narrative that's captured the hearts of Atlanta - the arrival of seasoned quarterback Kirk Cousins alongside fresh talent, first-round NFL draft pick Michael Penix. It's a storyline rich with potential and rivalry, guaranteeing an electrifying preseason.

When and Where to Watch Atlanta Falcons Preseason

The Falcons take flight with their first preseason game on Friday, Aug. 9, traveling to Miami to take on the Dolphins. Falcons fans can start tuning in at 6:30 PM for the "Dirty Bird Report Pregame Show", loaded with expert commentary from DJ Shockley, Justin Felder, and FOX 5 Sports, plus team insights to set the stage for kickoff.

Preseason Game 1 - ATL @ MIA

Exterior view of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

Friday, August 9 - Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

LIVE on FOX LOCAL, FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX5Atlanta.com.

Preseason Game 2 - ATL @ BAL

A general view of M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Saturday, August 17 - Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Stadium, Baltimore

LIVE on FOX LOCAL, FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX5Atlanta.com.

Preseason Game 3 ATL vs JAX

Fans explore Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Friday, August 23 - Coverage begins 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

LIVE on FOX LOCAL, FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX5Atlanta.com.

Streaming Platforms for Falcons Preseason Football

Gone are the days of exclusive cable dependency. Today, numerous streaming platforms and devices open up a world of convenience for Falcons fanatics. FOX LOCAL is at the forefront of live, local streaming - and offers exclusive streaming access to Falcons preseason games, live across a variety of devices like:

Roku : Search the Roku Channel Store for FOX LOCAL and add it to your lineup for seamless streaming.

Amazon FireTV : Navigate to "Apps & Games" to find and install FOX LOCAL on your FireTV.

AppleTV : Falcons football live streams can be accessed by downloading the FOX LOCAL app from the Apple TV App Store.

Smart TVs: Brands like Samsung and Vizio provide the FOX LOCAL app through their proprietary app stores. FOX LOCAL.

Once you’re up and running with FOX LOCAL on your streaming device, select Atlanta as your city during FOX LOCAL setup for access to FOX 5 Atlanta’s streaming content. For those looking to stream Falcons preseason games on other services, platforms like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV NOW might include FOX 5 Atlanta in their local channel offering. Be sure to confirm the availability in your region to secure your front-row seat at home. And of course, you can catch the games on over-the-air and Cable TV, wherever you find FOX 5 Atlanta.

Don’t wait until Game Time!

When gearing up to watch Falcons preseason online, consider the following tips for a pristine preseason experience:

Ensure a Reliable Internet Connection: Determine your internet speed capacity to ensure it can handle the stream's quality. Upgrade if necessary.

Capable Streaming Device: Ensure your device, whether it's a streaming device or smart TV, is up-to-date to avoid any technical glitches during live streams.

Get FOX LOCAL ahead of the game. Test Run: Don't wait for the game's opening whistle to scramble with your setup. Make sure all systems are go well beforehand. While you’re at it you can catch up on live newscasts from FOX 5, and check out the on-demand sports section featuring the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs exclusive content from FOX 5 Sports.

The Compelling Quarterback Dynamic

The spotlight this preseason is undoubtedly on the Falcons' quarterback regime – Kirk Cousins, well-known for his precision passing and veteran leadership, is ready to prove his mettle under the Atlanta skyline.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA - JULY 28: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons drops back to pass during training camp on July 28, 2024 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

However, his tenure now includes sharing the stage with rookie sensation Michael Penix Jr. Both QBs will have a standout group of wide receivers to throw to, including Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCLoud III, and Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts… not to mention Bijan Robinson out of the backfield, hauling in 58 receptions in 2023. All eyes will be on the quarterback situation in Atlanta.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA - JULY 28: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up during training camp on July 28, 2024 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Getting Ready to Stream

With a clear guide on how to stream Atlanta Falcons preseason football, the stage is set. Whether streaming through Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, or joining fellow fans in hearty debates on the emerging quarterback situation, the Atlanta Falcons and their fan base are ready for preseason.

Grab your Falcons jersey, stock up on game-day snacks, and prepare to witness a preseason that may well be a glimpse into the Falcons’ future for years to come.