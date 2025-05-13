Man shot in leg at Atlanta gas station, police investigating

article

Atlanta police are working to find out who shot a man at a Ponce de Leon Avenue gas station on Monday night.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that the shots rang out at the Chevron at around 9:15 p.m.

What we know:

According to officials, responding officers found a 58-year-old man at the scene who was shot once in his left leg.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the APD's Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine what happened before the shots were fired.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.