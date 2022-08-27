High 5 Sports recap – Week Two

There's a lot of high-flying action on this week's High 5 Sports

Woodland-Stockbridge vs. Columbia

The Columbia Eagles are coming off one of the biggest wins of Week 1. They beat Camden County down in Kingsland. They took on Woodland-Stockbridge who are also 1-0.

Towers vs. Chamblee

The Chamblee Bulldogs kicked off their season against Towers.

Newton vs. Alcovy

Out to Sharp Stadium in Covington now. A big rivalry between Newton and Alcovy. Newton Rams 1-0, Alcovy Tigers 1-0.

Salem vs Rockdale County

Cross county rivalry in Conyers. It's Salem and Rockdale County. Salem Seminoles 0-1. Rockdale County Bulldogs 0-1.

Drew vs. North Atlanta

North Atlanta had a dramatic win last week on TV. The Warriors were trying to make it 2-0 against the Drew Titans.

Walton vs. Brookwood - Call of the Week

In the High 5 Sports Call of The Week, a rematch of a state quarterfinal shootout last year. The Walton Raiders took down Brookwood and Friday night the Broncos were looking for a little revenge. FOX 5’s Eli Jordan has the pictures, 680 The Fans's Karl Werl and Brandon Joseph are on the call.

Jackson vs. Lovejoy

Let's roll south now to Twelve Oaks Stadium where Lovejoy and Jackson faced off

Tift County vs Dutchtown

On to the Dog House! Dutchtown 1-0 so far in the Niketa Battle era. Tift County up from the Turfgrass Capital.

Mill Creek vs Norcross - Friday Night Lights

It's one of those things you will only see on High 5 Sports. Friday Night Heights where we use SKYFOX 5 for a new perspective on the game we love. High 5’s Justin Felder gets to the "choppa!"

Stephens County vs Rabun County

To northeast Georgia where Stephens County traveled up across Tallulah Gorge to take on Rabun County.

Hype 5 Sports - QB transfers

Rabun County quarterback Keegan Stover played last season at West Forsyth. It's a theme in Georgia and the subject of this week's Hype 5 Sports with Rusty Mansell.

Allatoona vs. Kell

Another quarterback who's found a new home this year, Kell's Bryce Clavon. He was Dutchtown's starter last year.

Newnan vs East Coweta - Game of the Week

It was 30 years ago, 1992, East Coweta and Newnan first met on the gridiron and they've done it every year since. Since 2013, the Brantley-Knott Jug has been on the line. It's the High 5 Sports Game of the Week and Kelly Price was there.

River Ridge vs. Pope

The Pope Greyhounds kicking off their season Friday night against the Knights from River Ridge.

ELCA vs. Bless Trinity

A battle of multiple time state champions, the Eagles Landing Christian Chargers and Blessed Trinity.

Alpharetta Raiders - Team of the Week

FOX 5's Paul Milliken paid a visit to the "Dark Valley" Thursday morning to present the first Team of the Week Trophy of the season to the Alpharetta Raiders. Alpharetta shocked 6th-ranked Jefferson in Week 1, blocking a field goal attempt by the dragons in the final seconds of the game to secure the win. It was a great turnout for the Good Day Atlanta pep rally. The Raiders have the week off before returning to action against Cambridge next Friday night.

Centennial vs. Roswell

A pair of undefeated teams in Roswell on Friday night, Centennial and Roswell.

Crisp County vs. Westlake

Westlake Lions trying to shake off last week's loss, welcoming Crips County to the Lion's Den.

