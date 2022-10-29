High 5 Sports recap – Week Eleven

High 5 Sports is turning it to 11 as the end to the regular season draws near, the "spooky" season is upon us, and the playoffs are just around the corner.

This week's big show was… well… knocked into a special online version thanks Fox Sports' coverage of the 2022 World Series.

Here's a quick recap:

Brookwood vs Parkview

Starting off with the biggest rivalry in the state. It’s the Broncos of Brookwood taking on the Parkview Panthers in AAAAAAA Region 4. The Broncos have won it the past two years.

Seckinger vs Berkmar

The Seckinger Jaguars are wrapping up their first season of football ever. They were taking on Berkmar Friday night.

Harrison vs Marietta

On to Cobb County to see who will reign supreme in AAAAAAA Region 3, the Marietta Blue Devils or the Harrison Hoyas.

Walton vs Osborne - Call of the Week

The Walton Raiders have been putting up a ton of points this season. Going 40-plus in five of their eight games so far. It is going to be a tough task for the Osborne Cardinals as they welcome the Raiders to the other side of Marietta in this AAAAAAA Region 5 matchup.

Sequoyah vs Allatoona

The Allatoona Bucs are fighting for their playoff lives in AAAAAA Region 6 as Sequoyah came calling.

Blessed Trinity vs Alpharetta

Alpharetta have dreams of a AAAAAA Region 7 title, but a tough stretch to end the regular season. They hosted Blessed Trinity on Friday.

Woodward vs Mundy's Mill

Fourth-ranked Woodward Academy were trying to stay undefeated in AAAAAA Region 3. The War Eagles were on the road against Mundy’s Mill.

Alcovy vs Jonesboro

The Jonesboro Cardinals welcomed in Alcovy to Southern Crescent for this AAAAAA Region 3 matchup.

Stockbridge vs Pace Academy - Friday Night Heights

Flying high over Walsh Field at the Riverview Sports Complex in Mableton for this week’s Friday Night Heights. Stockbridge and Pace Academy battled it out in the AAAA Region 5 game.

North Forsyth vs Gainesville

City Park in Gainesville is where the undefeated Red Elephants tangled with North Forsyth for control of AAAAAA Region 8.

Dawson County vs. Lumpkin County

To Dahlonega for a former Team of the Week. Lumpkin County was trying to keep Dawson County from claiming the AAA Region 7 title.

Commerce vs Rabun County

Last week's Team of the Week, Rabun County with Commerce coming up to see them in A D1 Region 8.

Decatur vs. Chamblee – Game of the Week

It was poised to be another history making night at North Dekalb Stadium and not just because Freddie Falcon showed up to honor the Atlanta Falcons Teacher of the Week. Either Decatur would win their first AAAAA Region 4 crown since 2004 or Chamblee would take home their first region title since 1982.

Marist vs St. Pius X

For the 57th time in history, it was Marist and St. Pius, but this time it was to try to take the top spot in AAAAAA Region 4.

Southwest DeKalb vs Westminster

Now on to two AAAA Region 6 teams. The Westminster Wildcats are working for a home playoff game hosting Southwest DeKalb.

Druid Hills vs Lakeside

The Lakeside Vikings last had 7 wins in 1997. They could match that total at Adams Stadium as they took on Druid Hills.

Carrollton –Team of the Week

The Carrollton Trojans are the High 5 Sports Team of the Week after beating Westlake last Friday night to win the AAAAAAA Region 2 title.

Trinity Christian vs Troup

A huge matchup as the Troup Tigers put their undefeated record on the line against Trinity Christian in AAAA Region 4.

Hughes vs South Paulding

Hughes could stay perfect and wrap up a AAAAAA Region 5 title if they could get past South Paulding, but the Spartans haven’t lost a region game yet.

