HIGH 5 Sports: Football and flag football championship game recaps

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated December 12, 2021 7:23AM
Fitzgerald football players lift a GHSA state championship trophy on Dec. 10, 2021.  (Courtesy Georgia Public Broadcasting / FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - The 2021 Georgia High School Association football championship games are finished, and so is the high school football season. 

Eight games spread out of three days were affected by some chilly temperatures and dampness, but the sparks still flew between the state's top football teams at Georgia State University's Center Parc Stadium.

Here's a recap of the season's final week of HIGH 5 Sports action:

Class 5A/6A Flag Football: Dodges County vs. Lithia Springs

Lithia Springs played tough defense. Dodge County won the game in overtime.

Dodge County won a thrilling game in the second overtime on a 7-yard touchdown run.

The game was scoreless until Dodge County's game-winning touchdown in a 6-0 win. 

Class 7A Flag Football: Marietta vs. Hillgrove

Hillgrove felt like there was unfinished business heading into the state championship game. They won a back-and-forth contest with Marietta.

Hillgrove was making its second consecutive appearance in the flag football state finals. 

Marietta rallied with a touchdown late, but Hillgrove's offense responded with a touchdown on the following drive to win, 20-6. 

Class A-Private: Trinity Christian vs. Prince Avenue Christian

Trinity Christian wasted no time, scoring on its first offensive play. Trinity Christian held a dominant lead at halftime.

The unbeaten Trinity Christian Lions knocked off the Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines in the first football championship game on Thursday night. 

Trinity Christian led 35-7 at halftime and won a rematch of last year's state title game, 55-28. 

Class A-Public: Irwin County vs. Brooks County

Region rivals went head-to-head in Class A's second championship matchup. 

Brooks County lost to Irwin County in September earlier this season, but the Trojans left Atlanta with a trophy on Thursday night. 

Brooks County pulled away in a 56-28 win.

Class AA: Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane at Thomasville Bulldogs

The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes were going for their first title since 1948.

Fitzgerald has appeared in several state title games, but the school's last championship was in 1948.

The Purple Hurricanes beat their region rival, Thomasville, to leave Atlanta as state champions in Friday's first contest. 

Only a few scores separated to two teams with Fitzgerald winning 21-7.

Class 4A: Carver Columbus vs. Benedictine 

The Benedictine Cadets broke a 14-14 tie in the third quarter. They headed back home with a state championship.

Perennial powerhouse Benedictine broke a 14-14 stalemate in the third quarter and went on to roll to a state title. 

Carver Columbus hadn't lost since the season's first week when the Tigers played a higher classification opponent, Lee County. 

The Benedictine Cadets edged Carver Columbus, 35-28.

Class 6A: Langston Hughes vs. Buford

The second day of GHSA Football Championships continued Friday. The game came down to a last-second field goal.

Buford and Langston Hughes traded blows throughout the game. 

The championship was decided by a field goal attempt with time expiring. Langston Hughes' kick was no good and Buford captured its third consecutive state title. 

The final score was 21-20.

Class 5A: Warner Robins vs. Calhoun

Warner Robins score late in the first half and went on to win back-to-back championships.

Warner Robins defended its title. Calhoun fell behind early, but pulled within a touchdown in the first quarter. 

Warner Robins scored late in the first half and stretched its lead from there. Warner Robins won 38-14 to repeat as state champions.

Class 3A: Cedar Grove vs. Carver Atlanta

Cedar Grove was looking for its third championship in four seasons. Carver Atlanta was in the state finals for the first time since 1967.

Juggernaut program Cedar Grove won its third championship in four seasons. 

Carver Atlanta appeared in the state championship for the first time since 1967. 

Carver Atlanta got off to a good start and led. Weather interfered and a lightning delay paused the game. 

Cedar Grove capitalized on turnovers and won 56-26. 

Class 7A: Milton vs. Collins Hill

The HIGH 5 Sports season closed with a clash of Eagles for a state championship. Collins Hill led early and its defense kept Milton in check.

Collins Hill entered the season considered the top team in the state's largest classification after falling short of a state championship in 2020. 

The Eagles from Suwanee faced the Milton Eagles and led by multiple scores in the first half. 

Collins Hill's defense kept Milton in check cruised to a state title, 28-8,

