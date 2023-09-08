High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Three

The High 5 Sports Team has 18 games from across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

It is week three, so teams are beginning to get their foothold on what works and what doesn't.

That is important as region play is right around the corner.

Don't forget to check out the scores. Here's a look at the games:

Woodward Academy vs Marist

Peachtree Ridge vs Winder-Barrow

Prince Ave Christian vs Monroe Area

North Gwinnett vs Parkview - Call Of The Week

Villa Rica vs Carrollton

Spalding vs Dutchtown

Carver-Atlanta vs Stephenson

Dunwoody vs Druid Hills

Sandy Creek vs East Coweta

Collins Hill vs Cedar Grove

Central Carroll vs McIntosh

West Forsyth vs Cambridge

Midtown vs Johns Creek

Campbell vs Miller Grove - Mic'd Up

Calhoun vs Cedartown - Game of the Week

Lumpkin County vs Temple

Jefferson vs Oconee County

Milton vs Roswell

McDonough vs Mt Zion

And make sure to check out this week’s Team of the Week: Sprayberry:

