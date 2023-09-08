Expand / Collapse search

High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Three

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
The High 5 Sports Team has 18 games from across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. It is week three, so teams are beginning to get their foothold on what works and what doesn't. That is important as region play is right around the corner.

Don't forget to check out the scores. Here's a look at the games:

  • Woodward Academy vs Marist
  • Peachtree Ridge vs Winder-Barrow
  • Prince Ave Christian vs Monroe Area
  • North Gwinnett vs Parkview - Call Of The Week

North Gwinnett vs. Parkview - Call of the Week

The Call of the Week is from the Big Orange Jungle. The Parkview and North Gwinnett matchup is at the all-time series perfectly tied up, four wins for each Gwinnett powerhouse. Karl Werl and Doug Konkel on the call, Eli Jordan behind the lens in our Call of the Week!

  • Villa Rica vs Carrollton
  • Spalding vs Dutchtown
  • Carver-Atlanta vs Stephenson
  • Dunwoody vs Druid Hills
  • Sandy Creek vs East Coweta
  • Collins Hill vs Cedar Grove
  • Central Carroll vs McIntosh
  • West Forsyth vs Cambridge
  • Midtown vs Johns Creek
  • Campbell vs Miller Grove - Mic'd Up

Campbell vs Miller Grove - Mic'd Up

Last year, Miller Grove won 4 games in total. This year, the Wolverines are already halfway there. However, another team stood in their way Thursday night to add another win to their resume and High 5 Sports got the inside. Mic'd Up look at Coach Melvin Brown.

  • Calhoun vs Cedartown - Game of the Week

Calhoun vs Cedartown - Game of the Week

Two storied programs, two northwest Georgia communities that care about their high school teams. Calhoun and Cedartown have 40 region titles between them, but only one will take home a Golden Hand.

  • Lumpkin County vs Temple
  • Jefferson vs Oconee County
  • Milton vs Roswell
  • McDonough vs Mt Zion
  • And make sure to check out this week’s Team of the Week: Sprayberry:

Sprayberry named High 5 Team of the Week

The Yellow Jackets of Sprayberry High School is undefeated so far, and High 5 Sports is celebrating with them by hosting an epic pep rally.

