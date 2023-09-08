High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Three
ATLANTA - The High 5 Sports Team has 18 games from across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
It is week three, so teams are beginning to get their foothold on what works and what doesn't.
That is important as region play is right around the corner.
Don't forget to check out the scores. Here's a look at the games:
- Woodward Academy vs Marist
- Peachtree Ridge vs Winder-Barrow
- Prince Ave Christian vs Monroe Area
- North Gwinnett vs Parkview - Call Of The Week
- Villa Rica vs Carrollton
- Spalding vs Dutchtown
- Carver-Atlanta vs Stephenson
- Dunwoody vs Druid Hills
- Sandy Creek vs East Coweta
- Collins Hill vs Cedar Grove
- Central Carroll vs McIntosh
- West Forsyth vs Cambridge
- Midtown vs Johns Creek
- Campbell vs Miller Grove - Mic'd Up
- Calhoun vs Cedartown - Game of the Week
- Lumpkin County vs Temple
- Jefferson vs Oconee County
- Milton vs Roswell
- McDonough vs Mt Zion
- And make sure to check out this week’s Team of the Week: Sprayberry:
