High 5 Sports 2023 - Week One

It’s the first week of High 5 Sports. Yes, high school football is back in Georgia!

The High 5 Sports Team has 15 games from across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Here's a look at the games:

Jonesboro vs Cartersville

Norcross vs Mill Creek

Oconee County vs Clarke Central

Kell vs Allatoona - Call Of The Week

Blessed Trinity vs ELCA

Ola vs Luella

McEachern vs Langston Hughes

Banneker vs New Manchester

Cass vs Rockmart

Rabun County vs Stephens County

Flowery Branch vs St. Pius – Friday Night Heights

Stone Mountain vs Redan – Friday Night Heights

Buford vs Mallard Creek

Brookwood vs Walton – Game Of The Week

Gainesville vs Mountain View

Calhoun vs Carver-Atlanta

Pace Academy vs Westminster

High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.