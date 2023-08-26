Expand / Collapse search
High 5 Sports 2023 - Week One

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season.

ATLANTA - It’s the first week of High 5 Sports. Yes, high school football is back in Georgia!

The High 5 Sports Team has 15 games from across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Here's a look at the games:

  • Jonesboro vs Cartersville
  • Norcross vs Mill Creek
  • Oconee County vs Clarke Central
  • Kell vs Allatoona - Call Of The Week

Kell vs Allatoona - Call Of The Week

Great one in our Call Of The Week, a pair of real good teams both trying to avoid going oh-and-two. Allatoona and Kell. By the way, Longhorns quarterback Bryce Clavon is also one of the best senior baseball players in the country. Fox 5’s Eli Jordan behind the lens, 680 The Fan's Chris Mooneyham and Justin Hanover on the mics, watch and listen.

  • Blessed Trinity vs ELCA
  • Ola vs Luella
  • McEachern vs Langston Hughes
  • Banneker vs New Manchester
  • Cass vs Rockmart
  • Rabun County vs Stephens County
  • Flowery Branch vs St. Pius – Friday Night Heights
  • Stone Mountain vs Redan – Friday Night Heights
  • Buford vs Mallard Creek
  • Brookwood vs Walton – Game Of The Week

Brookwood vs Walton – Game Of The Week

FOX 5’s Justin Felder just loves the first few weeks of the High 5 Sports season. It's weird, but it feels a little bit like the playoffs. Teams get on the bus, visit another team in another part of High 5 nation, and find out whose area really is the best. That's the story from our Game Of The Week, Super Blaine behind the camera, Victor Prieto running the show.

  • Gainesville vs Mountain View
  • Calhoun vs Carver-Atlanta
  • Pace Academy vs Westminster

