High 5 Sports 2023 - Week One
ATLANTA - It’s the first week of High 5 Sports. Yes, high school football is back in Georgia!
The High 5 Sports Team has 15 games from across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
Here's a look at the games:
- Jonesboro vs Cartersville
- Norcross vs Mill Creek
- Oconee County vs Clarke Central
- Kell vs Allatoona - Call Of The Week
- Blessed Trinity vs ELCA
- Ola vs Luella
- McEachern vs Langston Hughes
- Banneker vs New Manchester
- Cass vs Rockmart
- Rabun County vs Stephens County
- Flowery Branch vs St. Pius – Friday Night Heights
- Stone Mountain vs Redan – Friday Night Heights
- Buford vs Mallard Creek
- Brookwood vs Walton – Game Of The Week
- Gainesville vs Mountain View
- Calhoun vs Carver-Atlanta
- Pace Academy vs Westminster
High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.