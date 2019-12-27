Hawks' Young leaves loss to Bucks with right ankle sprain

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young left the game with a right ankle sprain late in the second quarter and did not return in a loss to Milwaukee.

He said afterward that he will not make the team's trip to Chicago on Saturday. Young was dribbling in the lane when his right ankle gave way and he fell to the floor.

He was helped to the locker room and was unable to put much weight on his leg. Young ranks fourth in the NBA with a 29-point scoring average. He scored 12 points against the Bucks.