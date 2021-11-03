Expand / Collapse search

Hawks to honor Braves during Thursday night's game

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta Hawks
FOX 5 Atlanta

Google celebrates Atlanta Braves winning World Series

if you were to search for the Atlanta Braves on Google on Wednesday, you'd be treated to fireworks to help celebrate the team winning the 2021 World Series.

ATLANTA - Atlanta supports Atlanta. This is why the Atlanta Hawks are hosting a special Atlanta Braves celebration on Thursday at State Farm Arena during their game against the Utah Jazz.

The Hawks will host World Series Champions Freddie Freeman, AJ Minter, Joc Pederson, and more. Several dignitaries including some of the 1995 World Series Braves team will also be there.

"We want to invite our city to join us in celebrating the Braves on their World Series victory. The Braves captivated this city with their resilience and late-game heroics and once again proved how sports can bring a community together," Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said. "Being able to honor the Braves on a Forever 404 Night, which pays respect to what makes Atlanta great, is a perfect match."

The Hawks said they will hold a "one-of-a-kind" ceremony for the Braves during the game on Thursday.

And tickets are going on sale starting at $21 using promo code "BRAVES."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

_____