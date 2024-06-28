Hawks trade Dejounte Murray to Pelicans

article

The Atlanta Hawks have traded star guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Atlanta is trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted Friday night.

In exchange for Murray, the Hawks received young guard Dyson Daniels, veteran forward Larry Nance and two future first-round picks.

Murray averaged a career-high 22.5 points, along with 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.7 minutes across 78 games in 2023-24. However, his fit alongside Trae Young was troubling, especially on the defensive end, as the Hawks finished with a 36-46 record.

Murray had been with the Hawks since 2022, when he was traded, alongside Jock Landale, by the San Antonio Spurs to Atlanta in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and multiple future first-round picks.