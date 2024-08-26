Georgia Tech Stuns Florida State in Dublin, Atlanta Dream play tonight

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dublin , Ireland - 24 August 2024; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Tah'j Butler #15 during the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic match between Florida State and Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Yellow Jacket Marching Band took their talents overseas this past weekend, performing during halftime as the Georgia Tech football team faced off against the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles in Dublin, Ireland. In a thrilling matchup, the Yellow Jackets emerged victorious, defeating the Seminoles 24-21.

This victory was particularly sweet for Georgia Tech, as it ended a 15-game losing streak against top-ten opponents.

Gov. Brian Kemp joined in the celebration, posting on social media platform X, "GA Schools 2 — FSU 0...Jackets win!"

In other sports news, the Atlanta Dream will face Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever tonight at State Farm Arena. This is the second game that has been moved from the Dream's usual home arena in College Park. The last time these two teams met, back in June, the Fever defeated the Dream 91-79 in front of over 17,000 fans.

Fans are eager to see if the Dream can bounce back and secure a win in front of their home crowd.