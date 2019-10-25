Georgia, Florida agree to keep rivalry game in Jacksonville

For the 86th straight year the Georgia Bulldogs are set to kickoff against the Florida Gators on November 2 in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Friday, both programs learned they will continue to play in the "World's largest outdoor cocktail party" for several more years to come as the City of Jacksonville announced a new agreement to keep the Georgia-Florida rivalry game at TIAA Bank Field through at least 2023. Under the new contract, there is an additional two-year option that could keep the game in Jacksonville through 2025.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 27: A general view of the stadium during the game between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)



Jacksonville have hosted the rivalry game since 1933.

In a statement, UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity said the following:

“We look forward to the continuation of one of the greatest college football traditions in the country - a border states battle between Georgia and Florida. The extension ensures the historical preservation of the game in Jacksonville which has been part of the national college football landscape since 1933. The City of Jacksonville has once again demonstrated its commitment to this game through significant financial considerations to each school.”

“We are excited to continue one of the greatest traditions in all of college football in having the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville" — Florida Athletics Director, Scott Stricklin

According to officials, the new contract will be completed over the upcoming weeks but will still need to be approved by the Jacksonville City Council.

No. 10 Georgia heads into this year's game looking for its third straight win over No. 7 Florida. The Bulldogs won last year's matchup of top-10 teams, 36-17.