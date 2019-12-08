Georgia Bulldogs are Sugar Bowl-bound

The Georgia Bulldogs' bowl game destiny is official as another appearance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl awaits.

The Bulldogs will face off against No. 7 Baylor on Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m. from New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

After a rough loss to LSU in the Southeastern Conference championship game, the Bulldogs fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia (11-2, 7-1 SEC) and Baylor (11-2, 8-1 Big 12) were the runners-up in their respective conferences. It will be the fifth meeting between the two programs, with the Dawgs winning all four previous contests.

"This Sugar Bowl match-up is ideal for the Bowl and for New Orleans," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said in a release. "Not only do we get to welcome two top-seven teams, we get to renew an old friendship with Georgia, who was just here last year, and start a new one with Baylor as the Bears make their first Sugar Bowl trip in over 60 years. It’s going to be a special week for everyone involved."

Georgia fell to Texas, 28-21, in last year's Sugar Bowl. The Big 12 holds a 9-5 advantage entering this year’s game.