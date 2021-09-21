Georgia Bulldogs' 2022 schedule announced

The Georgia Bulldogs opened 2021 with a big out-of-conference showdown against Clemson, and they'll open next season with another non-SEC juggernaut, the Oregon Ducks.

In addition to that non-conference matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Dawgs will play eight SEC games and the annual rivalry game against Georgia Tech, in a schedule released by the conference Tuesday night.

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Georgia Bulldogs turn on the red lights at the beginning of the fourth quarter the NCAA football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA.

The season-opener against Oregon will be Sept. 3, 2022 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and will be just the second time the two football programs have met. The one previous meeting was a 27-16 home win for the Bulldogs in 1977.

The Georgia-Florida rivalry game will take place Oct. 29 in Jacksonville.

Below is the full season slate.

2022 Georgia Bulldogs Football Schedule

