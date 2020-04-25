Fromm drafted by Bills in fifth round

After declaring for the NFL Draft following his junior season, quarterback Jake Fromm waited for his name to be called until the fifth round on Saturday.

The Buffalo Bills selected the Warner Robins product No. 167 overall.

The former Bulldog finished fourth all-time in passing yards in Georgia history with 8,236 as well as second all-time in touchdown passes (78). He's the only UGA quarterback to lead his team to three straight SEC championship games.

Dawgs fans will always remember him at the helm for Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and SEC Championship victories, as well as an appearance against Alabama in the 2018 College Football Playoff national title game.

The Bills already have a quarterback in former top-10 pick Josh Allen entering his second season, but they said they couldn't pass up on the value of Fromm where he fell. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was projected as one of the top five passers available in the 2020 draft.

Four of Fromm's offensive teammates were also drafted before him: offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (first round, 4th overall to the Giants), offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (first round, 29th by Tennessee), running back D'Andre Swift (second round, 25th be Detroit), guard Solomon Kindley (fourth round, 111th by Miami).