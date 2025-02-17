Former UGA standout, current Ravens player Ben Cleveland arrested for DUI in Georgia

article

The Brief Benjamin Cleveland, a Baltimore Ravens player, was arrested for DUI in Baldwin County after being observed driving erratically. Cleveland admitted to drinking "approximately 3-4 beers" before driving, and his breathalyzer tests showed a BAC significantly over the legal limit. He was charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane, and released on bond the following day.



Benjamin Cleveland, a former University of Georgia football standout and current offensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, was arrested last week in Baldwin County.

Cleveland, who was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has played in 54 games for the Ravens, starting seven of them.

His arrest has brought attention to his off-field conduct, given his prominent role in the NFL.

What we know:

On the night of Feb. 12, a deputy from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office observed Cleveland's black Ford F-250 weaving between lanes on Log Cabin Road. The vehicle nearly veered into a ditch, prompting the deputy to initiate a traffic stop. Cleveland admitted to consuming "approximately 3-4 beers" at a nearby country club before driving. The deputy noted the smell of alcohol and Cleveland's glossy eyes. Cleveland agreed to undergo Standard Field Sobriety Tests, including a breathalyzer, which initially showed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.178, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. A subsequent test at the Baldwin County Jail recorded a BAC of 0.161. Cleveland was charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane and was released on bond the following day.

What we don't know:

While the incident report provides details of the arrest, it does not clarify Cleveland's future with the Baltimore Ravens or any potential disciplinary actions from the NFL. Additionally, there is no information on whether Cleveland has sought legal representation or plans to contest the charges.

Ben Cleveland #66 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 4, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

What's next:

Cleveland's legal proceedings will likely unfold in the coming weeks, and the outcome could impact his career with the Ravens. The team and the NFL may also issue statements or take action based on the legal findings. Fans and observers will be watching closely to see how Cleveland addresses the charges and what steps he takes moving forward.