UGA’s Ben Cleveland named SEC offensive lineman of the week

After a junior season dealing with nagging injuries and an academic suspension for the Sugar Bowl, Georgia offensive guard Ben Cleveland has started his senior season with an award-winning performance.

The Southeastern Conference named Cleveland as its Offensive Lineman of the Week Monday.

This marks the second career SEC weekly honor for Cleveland who earned the same award following the shutout victory versus Missouri in 2019.

The Toccoa native had five knockdown blocks and graded out at 83 percent during the Bulldogs' 27-6 win over No. 7 Auburn.

Part of a newly aligned unit after three 2019 Bulldog linemen were drafted by the NFL and fellow lineman Cade Mays transferred to Tennessee, Cleveland helped allow Georgia's backs to go for 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries for a 4.5 per run average. Cleveland helped starting quarterback Stetson Bennett get sacked only a single time against the Tigers.

This is also the Bulldogs’ second weekly honor this season with punter Jake Camarda earning Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance in the win over Arkansas.

The No. 3 Bulldogs (2-0 SEC) play host to No. 14 Tennessee (2-0 SEC) on Saturday. CBS will televise the matchup at 3:30 p.m.