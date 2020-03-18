Falcons will face familiar QB's with new teams in 2020

The Atlanta Falcons will face some familiar passers in new uniforms this upcoming season.

Though week-by-week schedules have not been released, the Falcons are set to host Chicago, travel to the Los Angeles Chargers, and of course play home-and-away games with NFC South division foes Carolina and Tampa Bay. Three of those four teams have made a splash in free agency so far at the QB position, while the Chargers may still be in pursuit of a replacement for Philip Rivers.

Tom Brady, reportedly signing with the Bucs, is 5-0 in his career against Atlanta. The Falcons will now face him twice annually as a Buccaneer.

Meanwhile, it seems Cam Newton is officially out in Carolina, with the Panthers agreeing with Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal, according to ESPN.

The Falcons could also see 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles next season when they take on the Bears. Chicago acquired Foles from Jacksonville Wednesday for a compensatory fourth-round pick, according to the Associated Press.

Drew Brees, 19-10 against the Falcons in his career, re-upped in New Orleans for another two seasons. In addition to the 13-time Pro Bowler, the Falcons will face Super Bowl champions and MVP's Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers in 2020.

Here is the home and away game breakdown for the 2020 Atlanta Falcons season:

HOME GAMES (one of these non-division games to be played in the NFL International Series)

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos

Oakland Raiders

Seattle Seahawks

AWAY GAMES