Falcons fall, Georgia Tech upsets Miami, Ole Miss tops Georgia & Atlanta United advances

It was a tough weekend for some Atlanta sports fans, with mixed outcomes across teams.

Atlanta Falcons lose

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of a game at the Caesars Superdome on November 10, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Get Expand

The Atlanta Falcons faced a disappointing 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their first game under interim head coach Darren Rizzi. The Saints made a strong showing with several explosive plays, limiting the Falcons' offense and ending their own seven-game losing streak. The Falcons will look to bounce back as they regroup after a challenging night in New Orleans.

Yellow Jackets triumph

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 09: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Anthony Carrie #6 is tackled during the Saturday afternoon college football game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 9, 2024 at Bobby Dodd St Expand

In college football, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets delivered an impressive 23-20 upset over Miami. The previously undefeated Hurricanes came in as a top-five team, but Tech pulled off their first win against a top-five opponent since 2009. Miami has now dropped to No. 12 in the AP College Football rankings.

Bulldogs fail

OXFORD, MS - NOVEMBER 09: Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne (1) with a rushing attempt during the college football game between Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels on November 9, 2024, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. ( Expand

Meanwhile, in Oxford, Mississippi, Ole Miss fans celebrated by storming the field and taking down the goalposts after the Rebels’ 28-10 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. The loss bumped Georgia out of the AP top 10, now ranking No. 11, as they prepare for a high-stakes game against No. 4 Tennessee this Saturday—a matchup that could determine playoff prospects for both teams.

Atlanta United advances

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - NOVEMBER 9: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) attacks with the ball during the match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/I Expand

Finally, Atlanta United claimed a significant victory in the MLS playoffs, overcoming Inter Miami in a tense match. Despite Miami’s dominance this season and Atlanta's underdog status, the Five Stripes managed to advance, keeping their playoff hopes alive.