Falcons' Calvin Ridley says he's out for remainder of season due to injury

Atlanta Falcons
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 08: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons tries to break a tackle by Eric Reid #25 of the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Get

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons will continue the remainder of their season without Calvin Ridley.

In a post on Instagram, the Falcons wide receiver stated he will miss the remainder of the 2019 season due to an abdominal injury he sustained during the team's 40-20 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Ridley left during the third quarter and did not return.

RYAN LEADS FALCONS TO 40-20 VICTORY OVER PANTHERS

The Falcons have three games remaining in the regular season. There next contest is Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers.