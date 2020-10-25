Defense gives up last second TD, Falcons fall to Lions 23-22

The Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons have had their share of mishaps in the fourth quarter lately, so it was no surprise when their game against each other was full of them.

Ultimately, the Lions prevailed 23-22 on Matthew Stafford’s 11-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson with no time remaining.

Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense had the ball back with 3:16 remaining in the 4th Quarter. After a pair of completions to WR Russell Gage Jr. for two completions, Atlanta made their way into field goal range.

Todd Gurley II finished off the drive with a go ahead touchdown, putting the Falcons on top 22-16 with 1:04 remaining.

Gurley attempted to fall down just short of the goal line, in an effort to run more time off the clock. But he appeared to be unable to stop his momentum as he was running towards the endzone.

Ryan then completed a pass to Calvin Ridley to successfully convert a two-point conversion.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Todd Gurley II #21 of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Lions' victory wasn’t secure until Matt Prater made the extra point, and he had to kick it from 15 yards further back because of a penalty.

Next up, the Falcons head to Charlotte to face an NFC South opponent, the Panthers, on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 and you can watch the game on FOX 5 Atlanta!

FOX 5 Atlanta contributed to this report.