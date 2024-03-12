Darnell Mooney to join Kirk Cousins on Atlanta Falcons, sources say

article

The Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Darnell Mooney have agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract, according to NFL.com and the Associated Press.

A person with knowledge of the deal told the AP Mooney’s contract has $26 million guaranteed.

The Falcons cannot make an official announcement about Mooney until Wednesday, when the new league year begins.

Mooney provides another playmaker for new quarterback Kirk Cousins, who agreed to a massive $180 million deal with the Falcons on Monday. Mooney had 31 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown last season for the Bears. Mooney’s best year came in 2021 when he caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four scores.

He joins Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson along with Cousins in what should be a formidable offense under new coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.