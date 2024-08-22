Clark Atlanta University gets new football field thanks to Arthur Blank

Clark Atlanta University's Panther Stadium has undergone a significant transformation with the installation of a new bright red turf on its football field. The renovation was made possible by a generous donation from the Arthur Blank Family Foundation.

The project began in June and was completed just over a week ago, giving the stadium a fresh new look in time for the upcoming football season.

The Clark Atlanta Panthers will debut the new field when they kick off their season on Saturday, Sept. 7, against Allen University. Other institutions, including Savannah State, Miles College, and Albany State, also benefited from similar donations.